Creekside owner undecided if golf dome will be rebuilt

Staff report

GIRARD

A decision hasn’t been made whether the Creekside Golf Dome will be rebuilt, said Tony Latell, owner of the venture.

The 60,000-square-foot dome at 1300 N. State St. collapsed in January 2018 after a hard-hitting winter storm. No patrons were inside at the time.

Even if the decision is made to rebuild it, Latell said, “winter is almost over so we would never have it up in time anyways.”

When warmer spring weather takes effect, Creekside will open its outdoor miniature golf course and Bruster’s ice cream shop.

For now, golfers can sharpen their golf skills with Creekside’s indoor virtual golf simulator.

