Coroner rules Trumbull traffic fatality a suicide

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the Friday-morning pedestrian death of Joshua L. Holmes, 39, of Farmdale, a suicide. Holmes died from multiple blunt-force trauma.

Holmes, who was staying at a home in Warren at the time, was crossing the state Route 5/82 four-lane highway from south to north just west of the Perkins Jones Road exit when he was struck by an eastbound semi tractor trailer.

He died a short time after the 6:22 a.m. impact, a nurse who stopped to offer assistance told The Vindicator.

The commander of the Southington Post has indicated that he did not expect the driver of the semi to be charged in the crash.

A dispatcher at the Southington Post said Thursday no charges are filed against the driver but the case is still under investigation.