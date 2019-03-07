BUSINESS DIGEST || Diva Donations annual open house

Diva Donations annual open house

NORTH LIMA

Diva Donations’ annual open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 11836 South Ave.

The event allows the public to view merchandise and schedule shopping appointments. There will be a raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will benefit the organization’s #KindDeedCurrency program, which allows people to volunteer in exchange for merchandise rentals.

Hunt Valve project

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, won a $30,785 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to manufacture valve disks.

Free IHOP pancakes

BOARDMAN

IHOP Free Pancake Day is Tuesday when pancake lovers get a free short stack and can donate to children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The money raised from IHOP restaurants, including the one at 833 Boardman-Poland Road (U.S. Route 224), stays in the local community, helping families focus on their child getting better not how to pay for care

Sheetz beer caves

HERMITAGE, PA.

Sheetz has opened 30 new beer caves at Sheetz locations throughout Pennsylvania, including at one store in Hermitage. With the addition of beer at these stores, Sheetz continues to meet its customers’ demand for the ultimate one-stop-shop, according to a company news release.

French plan to tax internet giants

PARIS

The French government unveiled plans Wednesday to slap a 3 percent tax on the French revenues of internet giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook. The bill outlines how digital companies with worldwide revenues over $848 million will be taxed.

In a news conference Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire estimated the tax will raise about $5.65 million a year this year, but that should increase “quickly.”

About 30 companies, mostly based in the U.S, but also China and Europe, will be affected.

Le Maire said the tax will not affect those companies directly selling their own products online.

“This is about justice”, Le Maire said. “These digital giants use our personal data, make huge profits out of these data ... then transfer the money somewhere else without paying their fair amount of taxes.”

Iranian cyberattacks

REDMOND, Wash.

Microsoft has detected cyberattacks linked to Iranian hackers targeting thousands of people at more than 200 companies over the past two years. According to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday the hacking campaign stole corporate secrets and wiped data from computers.

Microsoft told the Journal cyberattacks affected oil-and-gas companies and makers of heavy machinery in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, India and the U.S., and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Staff/wire reports

