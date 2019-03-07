Abandoned dogs found in home
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office today removed two dogs from a West Side home that had no heat or power.
The two mixed breed, small dogs were discovered by a municipal court bailiff who was at the home in the 100 block of Bouquet Avenue on court business.
The dogs were taken to the county dog pound. There was no sign of the dog’s owners at the home, which had been designated for eviction earlier this month.
