$62,035 withdrawn unauthorized from woman's checking account
LIBERTY
A woman reported Wednesday that $62,035 had been withdrawn unauthorized from her checking account in February in four unauthorized transactions.
The money was transferred through an app called Tithi.ly that is meant to be used for church offerings, according to the police report.
The woman’s bank started a fraud investigation.
The woman’s attorney told police that there had been an incident in October 2018 in which a check was stolen from her house and cashed for $45,000.
The report said the bank did not authorize it so the money wasn’t transferred from the account in that case.
