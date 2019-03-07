1 shot, 1 arrested at Grambling State University
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Officials at Grambling State University university say one person was shot and another arrested on campus.
The university released the information about this morning's shooting in a brief online "safety update."
The post says one of the two people involved was a student at the school, but does not say which. The statement says the wound is not considered life-threatening.
The statement says campus police and the Lincoln Parrish Sherriff's Office are investigating.
