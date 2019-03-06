METRO DIGEST || Woman back in jail

Woman back in jail

CANFIELD

A Negley woman ordered to house arrest and electronic monitoring after allegedly stalking her former doctor is back in Mahoning County jail after violating a protection order.

Debra L. Gray, 59, who made a series of romantic overtures that escalated into shooting threats at the doctor’s East Palestine offices, is due back in court today.

Gray on Monday called that doctor’s office again, admitting “she knew she should not be calling,” but that she wanted to take the doctor grocery shopping. She later sent flowers to the office with a note reading “I didn’t mean to hurt your feelings.”

Columbiana County sheriff’s deputies arrested Gray on Monday at a Columbiana restaurant, and Canfield officers took custody of her and transported her to jail.

Search conducted

LIBERTY

Investigators from the Ohio State Auditor’s office spent several hours conducting a search warrant for every building in the Liberty School District, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The Vindicator reached out to David O’ Neill with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, but he said Tuesday he can’t confirm or deny BCI was involved.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro said he could not give details on the matter.

The district’s spokesman said the district was advised by legal counsel not to give a statement to the news media on the matter at this time.

The Vindicator was unable to reach schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra for comment.

Mauthe Bridge funding

POLAND

Village council identified funding for a renovation design of the Mauthe Bridge in Poland Municipal Forest.

Council opted to use $14,000 of a donation from First Energy and $1,000 of a donation from Republic Services Carbon Limestone Landfill to pay for the $15,000 design, which will be completed by MS Consultants of Youngstown.

“Not one tax dollar will go to this,” Councilman Sam Moffie said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Village Solicitor Jay Macejko reviewed the village’s contract with MS Consultants, and the firm agreed to complete the drawings within 60 days.

“I’d love to see this thing done by the end of the year,” said Mayor Tim Sicafuse.

Council is considering establishing a temporary crossing of Yellow Creek while the bridge is closed to forest visitors.

Not-guilty plea

YOUNGSTOWN

A man facing seven first-degree felony counts of rape and another seven sexual-battery counts pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He is set for a jury trial April 29, according to court filings.

Charles E. Prunier Sr., 38, of Alden Avenue, is in the county jail without bond.

U.S. Marshals arrested Prunier on Friday. A county grand jury secretly indicted him last week.

Woman denies theft

CANFIELD

A 68-year-old Austintown woman denied pawning some of the almost $15,000 in jewelry she allegedly stole from her daughter to feed her gambling addiction.

Charlotte Swartzlander, of North Beverly Avenue, indicted in February on one felony count of grand theft, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Swartzlander’s daughter, a Canfield resident, reported the theft to city police in January, claiming nine pieces of jewelry went missing from her home, including one ring valued at about $14,000. Police found the pieces at area pawn shops, records from which show Swartzlander received less than $1,000. She intended to buy “scratch-off” lottery tickets, she later told police.

“Ms. Swartzlander admitted to the theft of jewelry and explained that she struggled with an addiction to gambling,” the report states. Bond was set at $10,000.

Wanted man found in car

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested a man wanted on three felony warrants for a fight with his pregnant girlfriend Sunday about 8:40 p.m. Monday after he was spotted by a city police officer driving at East Avondale Avenue and Gibson Street on the South Side.

Daniel Lindsey, 27, of Winona Drive, faces charges of domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft. The domestic-violence charge is a felony because the victim is pregnant.

Reports said his girlfriend called police Sunday and said Lindsey pushed and choked her in front of their two young children after they argued over a cellphone bill. Lindsey took her car and her gun, a .380-caliber semi-automatic, reports said.

Police found Lindsey in his girlfriend’s car but they did not find the gun.

Drugs seized

WARREN

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force and Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team searched a home on Colonial Street Southeast early Tuesday, seizing suspected crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, suboxone, marijuana, five firearms, drug paraphernalia, pills, scales and $4,150 in cash.

TAG and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives carried out a brief investigation before the raid, TAG reports. Calls from concerned neighbors led to the investigation. The home is next door to a church.

Three men in the home were arrested on warrants unrelated to the investigation – Taejuan Williams, 46, Brandon Reed, 46, and Dakarai Hudson, 40. Additional charges are pending further investigation and analysis of evidence, TAG said.

Special meeting called

MINERAL RIDGE

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District board of directors will have a special meeting in executive session to discuss employment matters at 4 p.m. today in the assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road.

Burglary reported

LIBERTY

Residents of a house on the 300 block of Mansell Drive reported a burglary Sunday morning. Police reported the burglar entered through a window. A Sony PlayStation and a metal lockbox containing money and tax documents were taken, according to a police report. Police did not identify any possible suspects.

Event postponed

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Safety Services Memorial Committee has postponed the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for today has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. March 13. The event is to break ground for the new Boardman Safety Services Memorial, which will be at the new fire station on Market Street next to Center Intermediate School. The memorial is a project of the Boardman Lions Club in affiliation with the Western Reserve Building & Trades Council, the Boardman Police Fraternal Lodge 43 and the Boardman Firefighters Local 1176.

History Day competition

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

Westminster College will host more than 100 students from 11 area middle and high schools during the regional History Day competition Thursday in the McKelvey Campus Center.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the Witherspoon Room and the awards ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Maple Room.

This year’s History Day theme is “Triumph and Tragedy in History.” Prizes will be awarded to the best entries in each category in junior and senior divisions.

Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

McDonald school board, special meeting, 7 a.m., action will be taken, high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Trumbull County Combined Health District, licensing council annual meeting, 3 p.m., first-floor small conference room, 176 Chestnut Ave., Warren.

