BUSINESS DIGEST || Window-maker lawsuit

Window-maker lawsuit

WARREN

Vista Window Co. of Lords-town, which announced the permanent closure of its Henn Parkway plant in January, is suing a former customer for nonpayment.

The window-maker is seeking more than $245,000 for unpaid work from Jack’s Wholesale Windows and Design of Schoolcraft Inc., a Michigan-based company, according to a civil suit filed in February in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Jack’s filed Monday to move the case to federal court, as it operates in Michigan and Vista operates in Ohio.

In Vista’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services the date of its closure, the company stated it was “faltering” and “two significant customers stopped paying their receivables.”

The plant’s closure affected 87 employees, the majority of whom were production workers, according to the notice.

Contract awarded

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., won a $31,922 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to make solenoid valves.

Job and Career Fair

NILES

The public is invited to attend the Northeastern Ohio Job and Career Fair at the Eastwood Mall from noon to 4 p.m. March 20.

About 128 employers and/or higher educational institutions are prepared to offer services and employment opportunities to job seekers who are looking to advance their career skills and/or are looking for employment.

The OhioMeansJobs Centers within Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Area 1 counties are sponsoring this event that will focus on the dislocated worker population, particularly those impacted by the recent closures of the General Motors Lordstown operation and other related ancillary businesses.

Medicaid-application processing backlog delays care

COLUMBUS

A backlog in processing applications for Ohio Medicaid eligibility continues to delay health care for needy families and cause financial difficulties for care providers.

The Columbus Dispatch reports more than 88,000 Ohioans who have applied for Medicaid eligibility are waiting for their applications to be processed, with nearly two-thirds of the applications pending 45 days or longer.

Ohio’s tax-funded Medicaid program covers nearly 3 million poor and disabled residents. Caseworkers at county human- services offices review Medicaid applications.

Joel Potts, executive director of the Ohio Job and Family Services Directors Association, said policy changes, a new online eligibility system and insufficient staffing contribute to the backlog. He said they want to clear up the delays.

Ohio Medicaid spokesman Tom Betti said that agency is working with counties to reduce processing time.

Staff/wire reports