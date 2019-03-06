Warren preparing to hire five more firefighters under federal grant

Staff report

WARREN

The federal government has given the Warren Fire Department an extra six months to use the remaining money from its Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant.

The department will be hiring five firefighters in the next couple of months.

The grant expired Feb. 19, but it is now extended to Aug. 19. Fire Chief Ken Nussle said he’s optimistic the federal government will also allow it to be extended one more time to Feb. 19, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Warren Civil Service Commission certified the results of its most recent eligibility test, providing the department with 27 firefighter candidates from which to chose.

The department has 60 firefighters, five short of the number called for in the $2.4 million, two-year U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant.

The grant pays the salary and benefits for 12 to 15 firefighters for two years.

Nussle said the reason the department needs to add five firefighters is because five have retired in recent months.

There are two females on the list of 27, raising the possibility that a female firefighter will be hired for the first time in the department’s history.