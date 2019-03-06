Trumbull commissioners approve tax abatement for TJX warehouse

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners approved a 75 percent, 10-year tax abatement today for the proposed TJX/HomeGoods distribution center on Ellsworth Bailey Road in Lordstown.

The project is expected to produce 1,000 jobs within three years of starting construction and is an investment of $140 million to $170 million.

Groundbreaking on the 1.2-million-square-foot facility could take place in early April if two more approvals are given in the coming weeks.

Today’s approval was the second this week and means the project is “heading down the home stretch,” said Mark Walker, TJX/HomeGoods vice president for real estate.

Walker told the county commissioners during a public hearing that took place before the commissioners meeting that 20 months ago, when HomeGoods was looking for a site, the “starting point really was kind of Eastern Pennsylvania.”

But Mahoning Valley economic development officials told the company they would help reduce HomeGoods’ costs in order to encourage the company to locate here, Walker said.

