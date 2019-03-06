Tattoo artist resumes Valley tradition with expo

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

dastolfo@vindy.com

LIBERTY

There is a story behind every tattoo, and learning it is just one of the things that Hope Sweany, a local tattoo artist, loves about her job.

Sweany, the owner of Intuitive Ink in Austintown, has been tattooing customers for five years, and also has quite a few tattoos of her own.

“I love tattoos because they give people the opportunity to express themselves in an outward way,” she said. “It’s a very personal experience when you tattoo and get tattooed. You form relationships with each client and get to learn the story behind the tattoo.”

Sweany and other artists will have the chance to connect with scores of folks this weekend at the inaugural Youngstown Tattoo Classic, which will take place Friday through Sunday at the Metroplex Expo Center.

She and Doc Fields, who works at Intuitive Ink, are staging the event, which will include more than 80 tattoo artists and vendors, and a full bar.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. each day. Admission is $15 at the door, $40 for a weekend pass (cash only).

The event will include tattoo competitions each day at 6:30 p.m., with trophies awarded for the first-, second- and third-place winners in five categories.

There is a $10 entry fee for the competition, and the tattoo must have been done by an artist participating in the show, but need not have been created there.

Sweany, who has won awards at tattoo conventions in other cities, said the Mahoning Valley last hosted a tattoo expo more than a decade ago. It was successful, and Sweany believes it is time to resume the tradition.

“There was always talk about bringing it back to the Valley,” said the Austintown Fitch High School graduate. “I decided that it was time to actually do it.”

Sweany, who also attended Youngstown State University, had been working as a corrections officer, while doing tattoo art on the side.

She decided to switch careers after a tattoo artist offered her an apprenticeship

“I decided that in order for me to reach my full potential as a tattoo artist, I had to leave my corrections career,” she said. “It turned out to be the scariest and most rewarding experience of my life.”

Tattoo shops can have a tendency to become rivals but that definitely won’t be the case at the Classic.

“This weekend will show all of us working together,” said Sweany.

“Everyone is surprised if I recommend other artists from a different shop for their tattoo. We all have specialities. It’s more important that we work together to ensure that the client is getting the best tattoo possible.”

For a complete list of tattoo artists and vendors attending the Youngstown Classic, go to ytowntattooclassic.com.

IF YOU GO

What: Youngstown Tattoo Classic

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. each day

Where: Metroplex Expo Center, Belmont Avenue, Liberty

Tickets: Admission is $15 at the door, $40 for a weekend pass (cash only; free for children under 12). Tickets can also be purchased in advance ($12, $30) at Intuitive Ink, 5620 Mahoning Ave., Austintown.