Shenango Valley weather-warning siren test is Thursday


March 6, 2019 at 12:30p.m.

HERMITAGE, PA. — The city fire department will conduct the monthly test of the Shenango Valley weather-warning sirens at 10 a.m. Thursday. The test will include activation of the Clark, Farrell, Sharpsville, Shenango Township, West Middlesex and Wheatland weather sirens.

Citizens are asked to disregard the sirens during the test, according to a news release from fire Marshal John R. Flynn.

