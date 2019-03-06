Second Harvest kicks off food campaign, bracing for higher need

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley always strives to aid hungry families, but with a slew of recent job losses in the Valley, the food bank staff knows the community’s need will be greater.

“We’re in a really rough time right now with the job situation. You can’t say enough for the caring spirit in the Mahoning Valley. That’s what the Mahoning Valley is all about, people helping people,” said Mike Iberis, food bank executive director.

The food bank, located at 2805 Salt Springs Road, kicked off its 28th annual Harvest for Hunger campaign today.

Harvest for Hunger is a food and funds drive that takes place in March and April to help stock the food bank shelves for the spring and summer months when donations taper off.

Last year, Harvest for Hunger raised $234,611 and collected nearly 32,000 pounds of food. All funds raised and food collected remains in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties to help feed those in need.

