UPDATE | Authorities: R. Kelly to be jailed until he pays $161K

CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County Sheriff's Office official says singer R. Kelly won't be released from jail until he pays $161,000 in back child support he owes.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was taken into custody today during a hearing over the child support and that his next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Kelly's publicist, Darryll Johnson, says Kelly came to the hearing prepared to pay $50,000 to $60,000, but the judge wanted the whole amount. He says Kelly didn't have the whole amount because he hasn't been able to work.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, including three who were underage at the time the abuse is alleged to have occurred. He spent a weekend in jail before someone posted his $100,000 bail, and his defense attorney said at the time that Kelly's finances were "a mess."

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and says his accusers are lying.

5:14 p.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly was taken back into custody today after appearing at a child-support hearing, authorities said, hours after the broadcast of an interview in which the R&B star cried and ranted about being "assassinated" by allegations of sexual abuse.

Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said she did not know why Kelly was taken into custody, including whether it had to do with unpaid child support. He was to be transferred to a jail.

Kelly left the courtroom with his lawyers through a different door than he had entered. His hands were not cuffed.

The interview with "CBS This Morning" was Kelly's first since he was charged last month. Kelly called his accusers liars and alleged that people are after him for his money. He told interviewer Gayle King he never sexually abused women or controlled their lives.

The 52-year-old singer is accused in Chicago of sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

"All of them are lying," Kelly said in segments of the interview broadcast today. "I have been assassinated."

At one point during the interview, Kelly angrily stood up and started pacing, his voice breaking as he yelled: "I didn't do this stuff! This is not me!"

He cried as he hit his hands together. "I'm fighting for my [expletive] life," he said.

Kelly, who is out on bail after his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, said earlier in the interview that he had done "lots of things wrong" in relationships with women, but said he has apologized. He denied doing anything against their will. The songwriter said he believes social media is to blame for fueling the allegations.

"I have been buried alive, but I'm alive," he said, later adding he needed someone to help him "not have a big heart."

When pressed about whether he was attracted to younger women, Kelly said: "I'm an older man who loves all women." He acknowledged being in a relationship with two young women who live with him.