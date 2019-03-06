Struthers beer store sells million dollar winning Powerball ticket

By Graig Graziosi

YOUNGSTOWN

Someone in Struthers won a million dollars.

The big winner – whether they’re from Struthers or were just passing through – bought the million-dollar Powerball ticket at Struthers Beer Center at 850 Youngstown-Poland Road.

Tara Telshaw, a manager at Struthers Beer Center, said the winner has been a popular topic of conversation since the sale.

“Everybody is talking about it,” she said. “Struthers is a small town, everyone knows everyone, so people are trying to figure out who won.”

The winning ticket’s five matched numbers were picked at random – 1, 19, 25, 27, 68 – but the ticket did not match the Powerball number, which was 21.

The odds to win were 1 to 11.7 million.

Marie Kilbane, a spokesperson for the Ohio Lottery, said the winner will have 180 days to claim the prize.

The option to remain anonymous is available to lottery winners, though Kilbane said that the option is rarely used outside of the largest prizes.

This is the second-largest prize awarded in the area this year. In February, a Lisbon man won the top prize – $5 million paid as a $2.5 million cash option – for the Ohio Cash Blowout $20 game. His ticket was bought at a Sparkle Market in Columbiana.

The Struthers Beer Center will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Ohio Lottery for selling the winning ticket.