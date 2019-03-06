POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Feb. 26

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Authorities received a complaint that a 2000 Chevrolet 2500 vehicle that belongs to Starr Excavating LLC, 110 S. Meridian Road, had been used without permission.

Possible theft: A passport was lost or stolen from an apartment in the 100 block of North Kimberly Avenue.

Feb. 27

Burglary: Took place at an apartment in the 1600 block of Laurie Avenue, though police found no signs of forced entry. Two prescriptions were taken.

Possible theft: A temporary tag was missing from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Nantucket Drive after having been lost or removed.

Tobacco violation: A 15-year-old Austintown Fitch High School student was reportedly caught using an e-cigarette or similar device while at school.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole crab legs and other food items from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Burglary: To a home in the 500 block of North Four Mile Run Road via an unlocked door. Money was reported missing.

Feb. 28

Assault: A man at a South Raccoon Road fast-food restaurant told officers another man had assaulted him.

Robbery: Struthers police handed to Austintown authorities Brandon C. Gaetano, 22, of Afton Avenue, Boardman, who was wanted on an outstanding aggravated-robbery charge, related to an armed robbery Jan. 22 at Country Fair, 1143 N. Canfield-Niles Road, in which the suspect purportedly fled on foot with about $350.

Identity theft: A Pembrook Road resident realized a bank account had been compromised.

Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen at a Kirk Road gas station.

March 1

Arrest: Police at a state Route 46 motel took into custody Jacob D. Wiley, 37, no address listed, who was wanted on an Adult Parole Authority warrant accusing him of violating terms and conditions of his release from prison in 2013.

Fraud: A Westmont Drive resident told police of having been the victim of one of several Google scams in which unscrupulous people use the popular search engine to defraud others. They include lottery, vehicle-purchase, tax-payment and job-offer scams.

Identity fraud: A Compass West Drive resident noticed a bank account had been accessed without authorization.

Theft: Raymond J. Maggianetti, 41, of Westchester Drive, Austintown, was charged with theft and possessing criminal tools after four packages of steaks and four birthday cards valued at a total of $169 were stolen from Giant Eagle. Maggianetti also brought to the grocery store a bag to conceal the stolen goods, a report indicated.

March 2

Criminal damaging: A man reportedly used a chair to damage a woman’s vehicle in the 1500 block of South Meridian Road.

Summons: After pulling him over in the 400 block of South Raccoon Road, police wrote a summons charging James M. Hudson of South Raccoon, Austintown, with drug possession. Hudson, 21, had a piece of aluminum foil that contained a Suboxone strip for which he admitted having no prescription, authorities alleged.

March 3

Arrest: Police answered a call pertaining to a car stuck in a ditch off Mahoning Avenue, where they took Emily A. McIntyre, 25, of South Navarre Avenue, Youngstown, into custody on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant. Also, a Sharpsville, Pa., woman, 29, was to face possible charges when, an officer alleged, she twice admitted having used heroin.

Assault: A woman on South Raccoon Road told police another woman assaulted her.

Theft by deception: A North Roanoke Avenue resident reported having been the victim of a scam in which con artists playing newer, interactive Xbox games trick opponents into providing cellphone numbers, which can result in credit-card and other types of fraud.

Summons: A traffic stop in the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue resulted in a charge of operating a vehicle impaired against Brian J. Hutter, 40, of West Pine Lake Road, Salem. Hutter, who refused to submit to a breath test, has three OVI convictions, one each in 1996, 2011 and 2016, a report stated.

Possible theft: A temporary tag was lost or stolen off a vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue big-box store.

CANFIELD

Feb. 26

Damage: Officers received a report about damage to a pole and an awning in the 400 block of East Main Street.

Feb. 28

Citation: Police on Herbert Road pulled over and cited Gabriel Alvarez-Muniz, 20, of Park Vista Drive, Youngstown, on a charge of driving 47 mph in a 25-mph zone.

March 1

Citation: Ryan Singer, 19, of Lisbon Road, Salem, was cited on a charge of traveling 47 mph on a portion of Square Drive with a 25-mph speed limit.