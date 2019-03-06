Olson block, Cash rebounds lift YSU in HL opener
Youngstown State's Chelsea Olson blocked a game-tying shot from Milwaukee's Lizzie Odegard with 26 seconds left to play to help preserve an 64-58 victory in the opening round of the Horizon League tournament Wednesday night.
Sarah Cash led the Penguins with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Bre Cera led Milwaukee with 13 points.
