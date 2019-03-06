UPDATE | Trumbull commissioners OK TJX abatement

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners today approved the 75 percent, 10-year tax abatement for the proposed TJX/HomeGoods distribution center on Ellsworth Bailey Road in Lordstown.

An official for TJX/Home Goods gave a short presentation just prior to the commissioners meeting at a public hearing regarding the project and tax abatement. There were no speakers in opposition.

The hearing and commissioners meeting were held in the commissioners meeting room.

Commissioner Dan Polivka said the 1,000 jobs associated with the project are “badly needed in our area,” especially in light of the 1,500 jobs being lost by the idling of the GM Lordstown plant just across Ellsworth Bailey Road from the TJX project.