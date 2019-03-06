MVSD hires new chief engineer

MINERAL RIDGE — Directors of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District have hired a longtime Liberty resident as its new chief engineer effective March 11. Meeting in special session today, the board unanimously approved the five-year contract of James Jones Jr., a licensed professional engineer. Jones, 45, currently construction manager of a regional sewer district in Cleveland, will earn an annual salary of $115,000.

The chief engineer position has been vacant since October when Ramesh Kashinkunti resigned one day after The Vindicator published allegations of sexual harassment against him by several female employees.

MVSD provides water from the Meander Reservoir for Youngstown, Niles and McDonald.