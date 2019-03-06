Motivational speaker at Choffin
Staff reports
YOUNGSTOWN
Motivational speaker Stanley Leone will speak to junior Choffin Career and Technical Center students at 9:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the center’s main commons, 200 E. Wood St.
During his presentation, Leone will be working with students to develop an understanding about trauma and its impact on decision-making, self-management techniques and personal responsibility.
