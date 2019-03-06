Milwaukee holds a slim lead on YSU
Youngstown State made just two shots from the floor in the second quarter, providing a window for Milwaukee to pull ahead, 28-27, in the first half of the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Tournament on Wednesday.
Sarah Cash is approaching a double double with seven points and nine rebounds. YSU is shot 33 percent in the first half and had 11 turnovers.
Akaylah Hayes leads Milwaukee with six points.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.