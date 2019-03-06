Judge rules land-contract suit must be tried locally

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson ruled a lawsuit accusing Vision Property Management, based in Columbia, S.C., and its owners of organized, knowingly fraudulent and criminal activity while executing land contract deals with clients in Youngstown must be tried locally.

Judge Pearson ruled the case should be tried in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court as a result of Vision Property Management misfiling a notice of removal.

In October, the law firm representing Vision Property Management, Brouse McDowell, filed a notice of removal to have the case tried in federal court due to the inclusion of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act accusations in the complaint.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com