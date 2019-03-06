Judge rules land contract lawsuit must be tried in local courts

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson ruled that a lawsuit accusing Vision Property Management and its owners of fraudulent and criminal activity must be tried locally.

Judge Pearson ruled the case should be tried in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas as a result of Vision Property Management misfiling a Notice of Removal.

In October, the law firm representing Vision Property Management, Brouse McDowell, filed a notice of removal to have the case tried in federal court due to the inclusion of RICO accusations in the complaint.



As a result, the plaintiffs moved to remand the case so it would be tried locally.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit — a group of Youngstown residents currently under land contract agreements with Vision Property — are represented by Community Legal Aid.