Indictment targets Warren man in cocaine case

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal indictment unsealed today charged a Warren man with selling cocaine, giving cocaine to someone else to distribute, having several weapons and also over $86,000 in cash.

Scott Dawson of Perkinswood Boulevard SE, faces charges of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute cocaine, two counts of distribution of cocaine and a count of possession of cocaine.

The indictment was issued last week but was sealed until today after Dawson was arrested.

The indictment said Dawson had been selling cocaine from January of 2018 to this January, and that he stored cocaine at his home and supplied it to others to distribute.

A search of his home Jan. 16 turned up the cash, as well as a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol, a 5.56mm semiautomatic rifle, ammunition and 1,280.95 grams of cocaine, the indictment said.