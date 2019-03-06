GM LORDSTOWN | Workers reaction leaving plant
LORDSTOWN — Employees have been trickling out of the assembly plant this afternoon as the final Chevrolet Cruze rolls off the assembly line.
“It was sad, but we all kept our heads up. We all stayed positive. No one was angry or mad,” GM Lordstown employee Jennifer Cruz said as she left the plant just after 2 p.m. “It’s bittersweet.”
Cruz has worked at the plant since 2008.
What is most difficult for her is walking away from the web of connections at the plant.
“What really hit me is there are generations after generations at this place. I wanted my kids to work here. My parents worked here, too,” she said.
Employee Duane Lloyd left the plant after his final shift today shortly before 2:30 p.m.
“This is not my first rodeo. This is my second plant,” said GM Lordstown worker Duane Lloyd.
Lloyd started his career with GM in Pittsburgh. He has worked for GM for 25 years and will be able to retire during the layover period, he said.
“I didn’t expect to retire in this state. I wasn’t ready,” Lloyd said.
