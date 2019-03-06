GM LORDSTOWN | Workers filing out; final Cruze nears end of line

LORDSTOWN — Workers at the GM assembly plant are filtering out now by two's and three's, having finished their last shift on the Chevy Cruze.

Some are carrying personal belongings like a large radio or pulling a small wheeled suitcase.

Tommy Harris and Simeone Felder, both of Youngstown and who both have more than 20 years at the GM Lordstown plant, said one of the hardest things about leaving the plant today for their final shift is there are people you might not see again.

"They may go to another Plant or a whole other job. That’s the hard part,” Harris said.

One man said he was still six years from retirement but his kids are grown and he won’t be making a move to another GM plant. This is his third after having worked in Mansfield and in Kentucky before coming here six years ago.

“I’m not moving for them again,” he said.

It is estimated that the final Cruze will be finished within about an hour.