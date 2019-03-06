GM LORDSTOWN | Mayor Hill discusses 'sad' finale

LORDSTOWN — Mayor Arno Hill spoke to reporters outside of the GM Lordstown plant this morning on what may be the last day of work for most Lordstown employees.

Despite the sad nature of the end of work there for now, he's hoping negotiations this year between GM and the UAW that will result in GM allowing the Lordstown plant to build another vehicle.

"I'm hoping they build a product. It doesn't necessary have to be a car. I'd like to see a small crossover. I'd like to see them build something that will sell, and that's our main goal."

Of this week seeing the last day for workers, he said, "It's sad. We hate to see this happen, dislocating people. It's tough on families and everything, but I know it was a business decision, and at least most people are getting offered another job. I think it's probably 50/50. Some people want to stay and see what happens."

The Vindicator also spoke with several workers their way into work about 6 a.m.

Tiffany King of Salem said this day will be difficult.

"I never thought I'd see this day in my career. It's devastating a lot of people around the Valley, the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. I am reasonably optimistic about this. I'm hoping we are going to get a new product.

"I know it is going to depend on negotiations this summer, and just hoping that we get a new product. We worked hard. We have done everything GM has asked us to do, and we deserve another product."

Another worker said he believed he would only work a few hours this morning before his last shift ends.

Sonja Woods of Trumbull County was carrying a sign under her arm as she walked into the assembly plant. It says "Allocate us. We deserve a new product."

"We've gone above and beyond what they've asked us to do," she told The Vindicator "We build a good product. We take pride in our work, and we think they need to bring stuff back from Mexico and bring it here. People need to buy American made stuff. Keep it here."