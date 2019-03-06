GM LORDSTOWN | UAW president oversees last Cruze roll off line

LORDSTOWN — The United Auto Workers Local 1112 union hall was crawling with visiting media covering the final day of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant.

UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green gave interviews before leaving about 1:30 p.m. to see the final Cruze produced at the plant roll off the line.

Green said it has been an emotional day for his membership.

John Davies, a line worker at the plant since 2007, was rolling posters depicting the plant's history, which the union will hand out at the upcoming St. Patrick's Day parade in Boardman on Sunday.

Davies said he walked the line alongside the last Cruze after his shift in the trim department ended about 9 a.m.

He plans to stay around the area, if he can.