GM LORDSTOWN | Sen. Rulli is 'devastated' by plant closing


March 6, 2019 at 1:52p.m.

State Sen. Michael Rulli said he’s “absolutely devastated” by the closing of the Lordstown General Motors facility and has been in contact with company officials to offer assistance to land a new product there.

But “if we’re not going to get a new product we’ll look to other companies to fill that facility,” said Rulli of Salem, R-33rd.

There are a number of rumors about the plant such as Tesla or Toyota or a different manufacturing company moving there, he said.

“We want another General Motors product there,” Rulli said. “If not that, we need a strong Plan B and to reach out to other companies. To have a building of that stature become vacant is unacceptable. We’re going to try to figure out what we can do.”

