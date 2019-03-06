GM LORDSTOWN | Sen. Rulli is 'devastated' by plant closing

State Sen. Michael Rulli said he’s “absolutely devastated” by the closing of the Lordstown General Motors facility and has been in contact with company officials to offer assistance to land a new product there.

But “if we’re not going to get a new product we’ll look to other companies to fill that facility,” said Rulli of Salem, R-33rd.

There are a number of rumors about the plant such as Tesla or Toyota or a different manufacturing company moving there, he said.

“We want another General Motors product there,” Rulli said. “If not that, we need a strong Plan B and to reach out to other companies. To have a building of that stature become vacant is unacceptable. We’re going to try to figure out what we can do.”