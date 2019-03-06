GM LORDSTOWN | Sen. O'Brien says today 'very difficult'

LORDSTOWN

State Sen. Sean O’Brien said General Motors Lordstown plant has “been part of our community for 53 years, and to see the backbone of our economy leave, it’s a very sad day.”

O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, said: “We’re going to do everything we can and work as hard as we can with the UAW and other interested parties here and with General Motors. We hope GM continues to operate here, but if not, we want to put another product in there as soon as possible.”

The concern is the longer the plant is dormant, the more likely it is that workers there will leave for other job opportunities or just move away, he said.

“Gov. [Mike] DeWine has pledged state support and we’ll hold him to that,” O’Brien said. “It is a sad day – 53 years in the Valley and now it’s gone. It’s a very difficult day.”