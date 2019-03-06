GM LORDSTOWN | 'Sad day' at Lordstown schools

LORDSTOWN — A gray cloud is over the heads of Lordstown school students, said teachers’ union President Alyssa Brookbank.

“The unknown is just scary,” she said. “It’s emotional.”

Between 50 and 75 students will be affected the closure of the GM Lordstown Plant – more than 10 percent of the school district's students.

School board members say their biggest concerns are the students mental welfares.

“My 8-year-old is concerned about friends leaving,” said member Niki Reid. “They don’t want to leave, and she doesn’t want them to leave.”

Carla Click, fellow board member, said the change is so much more than changing schools.

“Their whole life is here,” Click said. “Everything they know is here, and all that is going to change.”