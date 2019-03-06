GM LORDSTOWN | Rally participants 'angry' at plant closing

LORDSTOWN — Braving the bitter cold at a rally on Ellsworth-Bailey Road were Tom Parmeter and his wife Rene, who took pictures of each other clocking out for the last time.

Walking out, Tom Parmeter said he was "confused" and "angry."

This is the fourth GM plant both have worked at that has shut down.

Rev. Werner Lange, who organized the rally, said he had a vigil at the plant for 43 days because he called it the "threshold of American greed." He said he hoped it can be used again and turn "an American tragedy into an American triumph."