GM LORDSTOWN | Make electric cars there, Sen. Brown says

LORDSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said General Motors could retool the Lordstown plant and make electric cars there.

“It’s been retooled about a half-dozen times” since it opened in 1966, said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat.

Brown called on GM to reinvest in the Lordstown plant.

Regarding the closing, Brown said: “We known how devastating this is for the workers, for their families, for local businesses, for the entire community. We also know it doesn’t have to be this way. We need to overhaul our trade and tax policy, and end this corporate business model where companies like GM close American plants, collect a tax break to move overseas only to sell those cars back into the U.S.”

Brown said: “Our focus is on getting General Motors vehicles in there. But if not, we’ll look” at other companies.

Brown reintroduced his “American Cars, American Jobs Act” in the Senate. The proposal would give customers a $3,500 discount when they buy cars made in the United States and a $4,500 discount if that car is electric or a plug-in hybrid. It would also revoke a tax cut on overseas profits for auto manufacturers that ship jobs overseas.

Brown also added a provision to incentivize the purchase of electric cars after GM announced their plans to launch more than 20 new zero-emissions vehicles by 2023.