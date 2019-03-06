GM LORDSTOWN | The last Cruze?
LORDSTOWN — A source within the GM Lordstown production facility said this is a picture of the last Chevy Cruze making its way down the line today.
Other sources tell The Vindicator work on the final Cruze could be completed within a couple of hours.
For several days now, workers have been sharing pictures and videos purporting to show the last car being built.
While The Vindicator has been on hand to photograph many first and lasts at the plant over the past five decades, GM has rejected a request to be there as the final car rolled off of the line.
"Our goal is to continue to build the highest quality vehicles while minimizing disruption at the plant," said GM spokewoman Cheryl McCarron. "We have a professional photographer onsite today who is capturing photos that we will post on the GM media site later today."
More like this from vindy.com
- August 22, 2012 1:01 a.m.
Plant to get all-new Cruze?
- March 6, 2019 12:49 p.m.
GM LORDSTOWN | Workers filing out; final Cruze nears end of line
- November 9, 2016 12:05 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS | GM Lordstown cuts shift; 1,200 jobs at risk
- November 3, 2010 4:33 p.m.
Chevy Cruze has solid October sales showing
- September 26, 2011 12:05 a.m.
GM Lordstown expansion may ride on OK of pact
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.