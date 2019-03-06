GM LORDSTOWN | The last Cruze?

LORDSTOWN — A source within the GM Lordstown production facility said this is a picture of the last Chevy Cruze making its way down the line today.

Other sources tell The Vindicator work on the final Cruze could be completed within a couple of hours.

For several days now, workers have been sharing pictures and videos purporting to show the last car being built.

While The Vindicator has been on hand to photograph many first and lasts at the plant over the past five decades, GM has rejected a request to be there as the final car rolled off of the line.

"Our goal is to continue to build the highest quality vehicles while minimizing disruption at the plant," said GM spokewoman Cheryl McCarron. "We have a professional photographer onsite today who is capturing photos that we will post on the GM media site later today."