GM LORDSTOWN | Final Cruze rolls out, rally held
LORDSTOWN — The final Chevy Cruze rolled off the GM Lordstown production line at about 2:30 p.m. today, according to a statement from the Drive It Home campaign.
Dozens of General Motors Lordstown workers blocked Ellsworth Bailey road near the turnpike interchange during a rally for ousted plant workers this afternoon.
Workers and supporters gathered around local activist Werner Lange who for the last 43 days has been holding a vigil for the laid-off United Automobile Workers Local 1112 members.
Only about 400 UAW workers have accepted transfers to other GM facilities. Others "put down their tools for the last time" Wednesday, union President Dave Green said Wednesday.
"It's very frustrating for them," he said.
Lange received several hugs and handshakes from supporters. Musicians sang and played guitar:
"In Lordstown, in Lordstown, UAW we're sinking down, here darlin' in Lordstown."
