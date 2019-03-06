GM LORDSTOWN | Economic impact of Lordstown plant closing

LORDSTOWN — An economic study released today estimates the idling of the General Motors Lordstown facility will have a more than $3 billion impact on the output of regional industry.

The Cleveland State University study also estimates another 1,256 private-sector jobs will be lost, in addition to the 1,607 jobs lost as a direct result of the plant's idling.

A separate CSU study also released today looks to the future of industry in the region, citing oil and gas and legacy manufacturing are two regional industry drivers reporting high growth in recent years.

The study shows oil and gas productivity more than tripled from 2013 to 2017 and accounted for a total $2 billion output in 2017.

The area's three legacy steel and aluminum manufacturing industries in the Youngstown metropolitan area "have recovered from the recession and are doing well," accounting for a total output of about $790 million in 2017, the study states.

