Facebook CEO says he'll double down on privacy
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is laying out a new "privacy-focused" vision for social networking.
He is promising to transform Facebook from a company known for devouring the personal information shared by its users to one that gives people more ways to communicate in truly private fashion, with their intimate thoughts and pictures shielded by encryption in ways that Facebook itself can't read.
Zuckerberg laid out his vision in a blog post today after a rocky two-year period in which the company has weathered a series of revelations about its leaky privacy controls.
Zuckerberg plans to stitch together Facebook's Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram messaging services so users will be able to contact each other across all of the apps.
