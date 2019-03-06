Eastgate Regional Council committees meet Thursday


March 6, 2019 at 2:05p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will have a technical advisory committee meeting at 10 a.m. and a citizens advisory board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Both will take place in the 10th-floor conference room of 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000.

For information on the technical advisory committee meeting, contact Lisa Pompeo at 234-254-1508 or lpompeo@eastgatecog.org. For information on the citizens advisory board meeting, contact Justin Mondok at 234-254-1519 or jmondok@eastgatecog.org.

