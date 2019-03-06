Drive seriously injured in Newton Falls crash
NEWTON FALLS
The driver of a car that crashed into a dump truck at about 1:30 p.m. today on state Route 5 in Braceville Township near the Econolodge was severely injured and three passengers in the car were less seriously injured.
According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, the driver, a female of Dayton, was trapped inside her vehicle and was not responsive.
The driver and the passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Newton Falls police are investigating the crash.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.