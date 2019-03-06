Drive seriously injured in Newton Falls crash

NEWTON FALLS

The driver of a car that crashed into a dump truck at about 1:30 p.m. today on state Route 5 in Braceville Township near the Econolodge was severely injured and three passengers in the car were less seriously injured.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, the driver, a female of Dayton, was trapped inside her vehicle and was not responsive.

The driver and the passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Newton Falls police are investigating the crash.