Dayton mosque vandalized


March 6, 2019 at 1:32p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Islamic leaders are calling recent vandalism at an Ohio mosque a hate crime.

Dayton police are still investigating the Feb. 28 damage to several windows at the Islamic Society of Greater Dayton mosque in downtown Dayton. Video appears to show a white male with a gun in his hand outside the mosque at the time windows were smashed.

Islamic leaders say the vandalism came during a morning prayer time. No injuries were reported.

The Cincinnati chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called Tuesday evening for a hate-crime probe.

An FBI spokesman didn’t respond immediately today to a request for comment.

