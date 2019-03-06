Cohen turns over documents to House panel on Moscow project

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, today turned over documents to the House intelligence committee related to a Trump real estate project in Moscow – a subject he lied to the committee about in 2017.

Cohen brought the documents to the intelligence panel as he returned to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of congressional testimony, according to a person familiar with Cohen's interview who requested anonymity to speak about the confidential meeting.

Lawmakers have been interested in talking to Cohen about the Moscow project ever since he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the subject. Cohen acknowledged in his guilty plea last year that he misled lawmakers by saying he had abandoned the project in January 2016 when he actually continued pursuing it for months after that as Trump campaigned for the presidency.

The Trump Tower Project is one of many under scrutiny as the Democrat-led panel investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump's campaign was involved, among other matters, including Trump's foreign financial dealings.

Cohen has become a key figure in congressional investigations after turning on his former boss and cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. He was interviewed privately by both the Senate and House intelligence committees last week and has another daylong meeting with the House intelligence panel behind closed doors today.

Cohen testified publicly before the House Oversight and Reform Committee last week, where he called Trump a con man, a cheat and a racist. He pleaded guilty last year to the lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and other charges and is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.