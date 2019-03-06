28th Harvest for Hunger campaign underway

YOUNGSTOWN — Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, is kicking off its 28th annual Harvest for Hunger.

Harvest for Hunger is a food and funds drive that takes place in March and April to help stock the food bank shelves for the spring and summer months when donations taper off.

Mike Iberis, executive director of the food bank, said the community always comes together to help. He said they know the community knows there will be a need with the loss of jobs in the Valley, including from General Motors in Lordstown.

Last year, Harvest for Hunger raised $234,611 and collected nearly 32,000 pounds of food. All funds raised and food collected remains in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties to help feed those in need.

2019 Harvest for Hunger sponsors are Giant Eagle, 21 WFMJ-TV and WBCB, The Vindicator, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 880 and Mahoning Valley-based Cumulus Radio stations HOT 101, K-105, Y-103 and Z-104.