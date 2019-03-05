YSU-Pitt baseball game postponed

— The Youngstown State baseball team's game at Pittsburgh scheduled for this afternoon has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game is currently scheduled to be made up on April 16 at Charles L. Cost Field.

The Penguins and Panthers are slated to play three times this season, twice in Pittsburgh and once in the Mahoning Valley. The next scheduled game between the two teams is Wednesday, March 13, at Charles L. Cost Field before a matchup at Eastwood Field in Niles on March 27.

YSU is next scheduled to play a four-game weekend series at Miami (Ohio) with the opener at 5 p.m. on Friday.