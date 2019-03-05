Candis Wynn of Liberty faces probation violation hearing

Staff report

LIBERTY

Court records show that Candis Wynn, 32, of Liberty is scheduled for a probation-violation hearing April 4 in connection with a 2017 breaking and entering charge.

Wynn was charged after police said she had broken into the office of a Boardman laundromat April 13, 2017, and stole money, keys and cleaning items, according to a police report.

As a condition of bond, she was ordered to attend substance-abuse programming at Meridian Healthcare.

Court records show that she violated the deal in January. She had a probable-cause hearing Monday and will appear before Judge Anthony Donofrio at the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on April 4 for the violation.

Wynn is being held in the county jail.

In a separate matter, Wynn is scheduled to appear in court after being accused of having and distributing images of minors in sex acts.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday before Magistrate Judge George J. Limbert at the Thomas D. Lambros United States Courthouse and Federal Building.

She was charged Feb. 13 after an investigation by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department revealed that she and an Austintown man exchanged pictures and videos by cellphone of a man engaging in sexual activity with a minor, documents state.