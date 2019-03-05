Warren gets 6 more months to use federal funds for firefighters

Staff report

WARREN

The federal government has given Warren Fire Department an extra six months to use the remaining money from its Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant.

The department will be hiring five firefighters in the next couple of months.

The grant expired Feb. 19, but it is now extended to Aug. 19. Fire Chief Ken Nussle said he’s optimistic the federal government will also allow it to be extended one more time to Feb. 19, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Warren Civil Service Commission certified the results of its most recent eligibility test, providing the department with 27 firefighter candidates from which to chose.

Read more about the situation in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.