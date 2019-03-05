Wanted man found in car

YOUNGSTOWN — A man wanted on three felony warrants for a fight with his pregnant girlfriend Sunday was arrested about 8:40 p.m. Monday after he was spotted by a city police officer driving at East Avondale Avenue and Gibson Street.

Daniel Lindsey, 27, of Winona Drive, faces charges of domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft. The domestic-violence charge is a felony because the victim is pregnant.

Reports said his girlfriend called police Sunday and said Lindsey pushed and choked her in front of their two young children after they argued over a cellphone bill. Lindsey took her car and her gun, a .380-caliber semiautomatic, reports said.

Police found Lindsey in his girlfriend’s car but they did not find the gun.