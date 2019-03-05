There's a new Powerball millionaire in Struthers
STRUTHERS — If you play the Powerball game and bought your ticket in Struthers, you just might be a millionaire.
A ticket matching the five Powerball numbers but not the Powerball number itself was sold at Struthers Beer and Wine, 850 Youngstown-Poland Road, according to the Ohio Lottery.
That ticket is worth $1 million.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
