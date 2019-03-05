Search warrant issued for Liberty schools

LIBERTY — Investigators from the Ohio State Auditor’s office spent several hours conducting a search warrant for every building in the Liberty School District, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The Vindicator reached out to David O’ Neill with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, but he said he can’t confirm or deny BCI was involved.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro said he could not give details on the matter.

The schools’ spokesman said the district was advised by legal counsel not to give a statement to the news media on the matter at this time.

The Vindicator was unable to reach schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra.