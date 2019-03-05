Support shown for Vienna police

By JORDAN COHEN

VIENNA

Patrolmen, firefighters and residents packed the township trustees meeting Monday night, at times standing and applauding, to show their support for police and opposition to an allegation by a Mathews school board member that officers displayed “a pattern of corrupt behavior.”

“The most recent statements ... are reckless, unfounded, undocumented ... and possibly dangerous for our officers,” said Trustee Heidi Brown. “They are out in the field putting their lives on the line for minimal wages and no benefits.”

At Brown’s request to “stand with us,” the entire hall complied with loud applause.

The accusation by Tom Gifford of the board of education was made Friday when the board voted to hire the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to provide a resource officer for Mathews High School – a service that had been provided by Vienna Police at considerably less cost.

Gifford had cited the recent indictment of Michael Sheehy, the resource officer who later resigned after his indictment on counts of grand theft and drug possession. Gifford did not offer any other examples of incidents involving Vienna resource officers, but accused the department of lacking in leadership.

Bob V. Ludt, who has been chief since 2012, previously was a police officer in Niles for more than 30 years. He is part time, as are 12 of his 13 police officers.

“There is absolutely no factual basis for these spurious accusations,” said Ludt, describing Gifford’s claims as “hurtful and demoralizing.”

Reading from a prepared statement, the chief said his department “identified and immediately addressed” the investigation of Sheehy, calling it the only incident “in the six-year relationship between the township and the school district.”

Ludt also addressed the level of service provided by the resource officers who are paid $15.50 an hour, far lower than the $42.67 hourly rate the sheriff’s office charges for the deputy whose use will cost the school district more than $18,700 for the balance of the school year.

The township will continue providing a resource officer for Mathews’ two elementary schools.

“There is absolutely no correlation between what is paid to our officers, the amount charged for their services and the quality of the services that they provide,” Ludt said. “Paying more does not mean that a superior service is being provided.”

The chief said many in his department have full-time jobs elsewhere, but continue to work for low wages.

“To me, it shows real character, dedication and intestinal fortitude to give back to a community,” Ludt said.

Despite the acrimony, the police chief said he hopes for discussions with the school district about working together for the community.

“We are talking past each other and not talking to each other,” Ludt said. “That doesn’t help anyone.”