Ribbon-cutting for The Simple Greek

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Sean Ferrier will have a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for The Simple Greek, 2389 Niles-Cortland Road. Gyros and pitas will be at a special price of $5 all day.

Ferrier is opening up his third franchise in just under two years. The franchise was discovered on the television show “The Profit” with Marcus Lemonis. The Simple Greek offers authentic Greek food with fresh and imported premium ingredients cooked right in front of customers.

For information, contact Ferrier at 234-244-8572 or sferrier@zoominternet.net.

Gas prices drop in Northeast Ohio

After jumping by 14 cents last week, the average price of gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 4 cents cheaper this week at $2.32 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the week, Indiana and Kentucky were the only states in the Great Lakes and Central region to see gas prices decrease. In the rest of the region, gas-price averages increased by 1 to 10 cents. Monday’s national average was $2.42, which is 3 cents more expensive than last week and 17 cents more expensive than a month ago, but 10 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The average price for unleaded self-service gas in Youngstown was $2.28.

Chinese media: Canadians stole state secrets

BEIJING

Chinese official media on Monday accused two Canadians detained in China of acting together to steal state secrets, just days after Canada announced it will proceed with a U.S. extradition request for a senior Chinese tech executive.

The Xinhua News Agency cited unidentified Chinese authorities as saying former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig violated Chinese laws by acting as a spy and stealing Chinese state secrets and intelligence with the help of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor.

Both Canadians were arrested Dec. 10 in what was widely seen as an attempt to pressure Canada to release Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities.

Volvo to set lower speed limit on cars

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Volvo Cars says it will limit the top speed of its new cars at 112 miles per hour in all markets as of next year because “too many people get seriously injured or even killed because of excessive speeding.”

CEO Hakan Samuelsson said Monday that “while a speed limitation is not a cure-all, it’s worth doing if we can even save one life.”

He adds there are two other major causes of traffic fatalities – intoxication and distraction.

The company cited figures from the U.S. government’s highway safety agency showing that 25 percent of all traffic fatalities in 2017 were caused by speeding.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.16 ‚àí0.50

Aqua America, .20 36.34 0.33

Avalon Holdings,2.61 ‚àí0.13

Chemical Bank, .2845.94 ‚àí0.34

Comm. Health Sys, .215.03 0.045

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.00 0.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.75 ‚àí0.14

First Energy, .36 40.74 ‚àí0.16

Fifth/Third, .1627.37 ‚àí0.20

First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.00

FNB Corp., .1212.17 ‚àí0.11

General Motors, .3839.25 ‚àí0.28

General Electric, .1210.38 0.11

Huntington Bank, .11 14.37 ‚àí0.030

iHeartMedia Inc.,1.10 0.050

JP Morgan Chase, .56104.19 ‚àí0.24

Key Corp, .1117.25 ‚àí0.090

Macy’s, .38 24.36 ‚àí0.13

Parker Hannifin, .76174.57 ‚àí1.48

PNC, .75126.33 ‚àí0.29

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88175.31 ‚àí0.26

Stoneridge 30.04 ‚àí0.050

United Comm. Fin., .06 27.72 ‚àí0.15

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.